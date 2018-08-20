A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq Monday, killing one American service member, authorities said. File Photo by Russell Lee Klika/Dept of Defense/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member was killed early Monday when a helicopter crashed in Iraq, military officials said.

All aboard the MH-60 Black Hawk flown by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were accounted for, and three were evaluated for medical treatment.

There were no immediate indications the aircraft was downed by enemy fire, a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve said.

The helicopter was returning a counter-terrorism mission when it crashed.

The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq is involved in fighting remaining Islamic State militants along the Middle Euphrates River Valley, and areas on the Syria-Iraq border.

An HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq in March, killing all seven aboard.