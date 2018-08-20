Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member was killed early Monday when a helicopter crashed in Iraq, military officials said.
All aboard the MH-60 Black Hawk flown by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were accounted for, and three were evaluated for medical treatment.
There were no immediate indications the aircraft was downed by enemy fire, a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve said.
The helicopter was returning a counter-terrorism mission when it crashed.
The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq is involved in fighting remaining Islamic State militants along the Middle Euphrates River Valley, and areas on the Syria-Iraq border.
An HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq in March, killing all seven aboard.
Our heartfelt condolence to the family of @CJTFOIR service member who died in a helicopter crash in #Iraq last night. While the incident was not a result of enemy fire, it further demonstrates the sacrifices of #Coalition service members & and the danger they face everyday- OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) August 20, 2018