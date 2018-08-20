Melania Trump: Social media can be 'destructive,' 'harmful' for kids

First lady Melania Trump (L) listens as social media executives discuss online bullying during a summit at the Department of Health and Human Resources building in Rockville, Maryland, Monday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- At a cyber-bullying conference near Washington Monday, first lady Melania Trump said social media can be "destructive and harmful" when misused, as it often is.

Trump said social channels have become a part of children's daily lives, and can be "destructive and harmful when used incorrectly."

"Let's face it, most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits.

"We share one goal to pave a smooth way forward for our children, our next generation."

The first lady spoke at the Federal Partners on Bullying Prevention summit in Rockville, Md., which included federal agencies and social media companies. Her remarks built on her "Be Best" initiative initiative, announced in May, which partly focuses on being positive on social media.

It was her first major public appearance since a summer vacation with her husband at a golf resort in New Jersey.

Trump has been questioned for using online bullying as a top platform, considering her husband's brash and oft-criticized social media conduct. Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said Monday the first lady is "well aware of the criticism."

"But that will not deter her from doing what she feels is right," she added. "I would hope most people in this country are proud that they have a strong and independent first lady who only has the best interests of children at heart -- I know I am."

In June, Melania Trump was criticized for wearing a jacket on an official trip to Texas that read, "I really don't care, do u?"

A person close to the first lady said the jacket was directed at those who criticized her decision to visit a Texas border town in light of the administration's tough stance on immigration.