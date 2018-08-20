Manafort jury ends third day of deliberations with no verdict

Lead attorney Kevin Downing said his client, Paul Manafort, thought Monday was a "very good day" as jurors were dismissed after requesting extended deliberations. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The jury in the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, ended its third day of deliberations with no verdict Monday.

Jurors requested to stay longer Monday than they had stayed to deliberate the previous two days, but Judge T.S. Ellis III announced at 6:15 p.m. that they were dismissed until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He also reminded the panel of six men and six women to refrain from discussing the case outside of the courtroom.

"Put the matter out of your mind," he said.

Manafort's attorney, Kevin Downing, told The Washington Post his client was "very happy" to hear the jury would continue deliberating Tuesday.

"He thinks it was a very good day," Downing said.

Jurors heard two weeks of testimony, including several days of testimony from Manafort's associate, Rick Gates, for the trial in which Manafort faces 18 tax and bank fraud charges for allegedly hiding millions of dollars from the Internal Revenue Service in overseas bank accounts.

The charges against Manafort stem from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On Thursday, the jury asked Ellis to clarify legal elements of the case and define terms such as "shelf company" and "reasonable doubt."

The jury requested to leave early Friday so one juror could attend an event before they broke for the weekend.