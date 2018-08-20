Hurricane Lane is expected to pass south of Hawaii as it weakens, but could bring large swells and riptides. Photo courtesy Central Pacific Hurricane Center/National Weather Service

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lane is poised to weaken and track south of Hawaii this week, but is expected to generate rough surf and rip currents.

Having peaked at Category 4 strength over the weekend, Lane is following roughly the same path Hurricane Hector did.

Lane is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when its center tracks about 250 miles south of the Big Island's southernmost point, later this week.

"Even though Lane will weaken and track to the south of the Big Island, it will generate rough surf and rip currents along the south- and east-facing shores of Hawaii," meteorologist Steve Travis said.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center warned of large swells that will produce dangerous surf and strong currents along some shorelines.

Gusty winds and showers can be expected on the island, formally known as Hawaii, by the middle of the week.

By early Monday, Lane had sustained winds of 125 mph with stronger gusts, the hurricane center said. Lane was centered about 615 miles southeast of Hilo and 825 miles southeast of Honolulu, moving at 14 mph.