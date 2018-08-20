Gunfire at U.S. Embassy in Turkey reflects deepening conflict

Shots were fired early Monday at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. The incident comes as Turkey and the United States are involved in a diplomatic crisis that's led to economic sanctions by both countries. Photo by EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- There was gunfire at the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, as conflict between the two countries deepens over the detention of an American pastor Andrew Brunson.

Authorities said several shots were fired, some striking a metal door and glass panel of the embassy's security checkpoint guardhouse, a statement from the governor of Ankara said.

Investigators said the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. The embassy is closed this week for the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha.

The U.S. Embassy acknowledged a "security incident" Monday and said the Turkish National Police responded quickly. No one was hurt, but Monday's shooting reflects growing tension between Washington and Ankara over the Brunson case.

RELATED Turkish concerns add to a shaky market to pull oil prices lower

President Donald Trump has applied economic sanctions on Turkey for Ankara's refusal to extradite the pastor to the United States. He is being held on suspicion he was involved in Turkey's failed 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey imposed retaliatory sanctions on certain products imported from the United States.

Despite diplomatic differences, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, "We condemn the attack on the U.S. Embassy. This is clearly an attempt to create chaos. Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions are under the protection of law."

The U.S. embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul have been frequent targets of militant attacks and security threats in the past.