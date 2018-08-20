Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sent to another prison

Larry Nassar appears in court in Lansing, Michigan, on January 16. The convicted former USA Gymnastics doctor has been moved from an Arizona prison to a temporary holding facility in Oklahoma. File Photo by Rena Laverty/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was moved from an Arizona federal penitentiary three months after he was assaulted there.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons indicates Nassar has been transferred from the high-security Tucson facility, where he's been since February, to a holdover facility in Oklahoma City.

The new prison is a Federal Transfer Center, used as a location to house inmates before they are assigned to a new location.

The move comes after his attorneys said in court documents the disgraced physician was assaulted at the Arizona prison in May, just hours after he was taken from specialized confinement and put into the general prison population.

The transfer might be related to the assault and an investigation that said Nassar could not be safely housed at the Arizona prison, Ralph Miller of the federal Designation and Sentence Computation Center, told the Detroit News.

As a doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, Nassar has treated many United States Olympians and other top-caliber athletes. This year, he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal misconduct and child pornography possession charges, and was sentenced to three terms that would keep him in prison for 175 years. More than 260 women, including gold medal-winning gymnasts, told investigators he sexually abused them.