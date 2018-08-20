Body found inside burning car at Disney Word

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A dead body was found inside a burning car that was in the parking lot of a Disney World miniature golf course, officials said Saturday.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department was called to the parking lot near the Fantasia Gardens golf course at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning to put ut the fire, WFTV reported. After the fire was extinguished, the body was found inside the vehicle.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the name of the car's owner.

The incident is still under investigation.