Alligator kills South Carolina woman walking her dog

Sheriff's officials said the alligator believed to be responsible for the attack was captured and destroyed. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An 8-foot alligator attacked and killed a 45-year-old woman walking her dog in southeastern South Carolina on Monday, sheriff's officials said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said a witness reported the alligator attack around 9:30 a.m. at a lagoon in Sea Planes Plantation. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue officials recovered the body of Cassandra Cline from the water.

Medical University of South Carolina was expected to perform an autopsy to determine the woman's cause of death.

The sheriff's office said officials captured and destroyed what they believe to be the alligator responsible for the attack. Cline's dog did not appear to be injured.