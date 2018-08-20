2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Phoenix

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two people died Monday morning after a small plane crashed into a Phoenix, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. Dashcam video shows the plane dropping from the sky and crashing into an intersection where several cars were driving.

The victims were the only two people on board the single-engine, home-built Acroduster, The Republic reported. Officials identified the pilot as 54-year-old Theodore Rich and his passenger as 49-year-old Elaine Carpent.

No injuries to drivers or pedestrians in the vicinity were reported.

The Federal Aviation Authority said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

RELATED Federal jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman on plane