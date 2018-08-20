2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Phoenix

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two people died Monday morning after a small plane crashed into a Phoenix, local authorities said.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. Dashcam video shows the plane dropping from the sky and crashing into an intersection where several cars were driving.
The victims were the only two people on board the single-engine, home-built Acroduster, The Republic reported. Officials identified the pilot as 54-year-old Theodore Rich and his passenger as 49-year-old Elaine Carpent.
No injuries to drivers or pedestrians in the vicinity were reported.
The Federal Aviation Authority said it was investigating the cause of the crash.