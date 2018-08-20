1 dead after argument over parking space at Georgia Walmart, police say

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after allegedly shooting a man during an argument over a parking space in a Walmart parking lot, police said.

Troy Dennis Hunte, 27, fired a single shot and killed 49-year-old Fadil Delkic on Sunday afternoon in a crowded Walmart parking lot in Snellville, Ga., located about 25 miles outside of Atlanta. Witnesses told police that the two men were arguing over a parking spot, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police said Hunte fired after his fiance hit Delkic in the face.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene after the shot was fired, with some believing there was a mass shooter on the loose.

"Everyone just started running. People were missing their family members, some kids were crying because they didn't know where their dad was at," a witness told WSB-TV.

Police said Hunte would have been charged with murder, but the shooting appeared to have been caused by an unexpected confrontation that sparked the sudden act.

Delkic's family denied he did anything to provoke the shooting.

Delkic was originally from Bosnia and came to the United States as a refugee in the 1990s.