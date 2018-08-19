Trending Stories

Iran to unveil new fighter jet
Italy bridge collapse death toll climbs to 43 as country mourns
Turkish president blasts U.S. for playing "games" on economy
Mueller: Papadopoulos could face brief prison time
U.S. Navy hospital ship to be sent to Colombia

Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Ralph Fiennes' 'White Crow' ballet film finds home at SPC
Storm hits Backstreet Boys concert venue in Okla., injures 14
Major earthquakes strike near Fiji, Indonesian island
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: John Stamos, Bill Clinton
On This Day: Gorbachev removed in coup
 
