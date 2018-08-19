Santa Fe school adds new security measures after May shooting

Harris County Sheriff's deputies deploy at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, roughly 30 miles south of Houston, after a shooting on May 18, 2018, in which 10 people were killed. The High School announced a series of new security measures for the 2018-2019 school year, including metal detectors at each entrance. Photo by Harris County Sheriff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sante Fe High School announced new security measures for the 2018-2019 school year after 10 people were killed in a shooting at the school earlier this year.

The school will open Monday with three points of entry, each equipped with metal detectors and staffed by officers, district officials said in a safety meeting on Sunday, Texas' KTRK reported.

One entryway in the front of the school was renovated with bullet-proof glass and will become the sole point of entry each day after classes begin.

The Santa Fe ISD Police Department also added five more full-time officers, four new part-time police officers and 10 new security assistants.

Interior doors were fitted with upgraded locks and classrooms were equipped with alarms and panic buttons.

A total of 500 cameras were installed to monitor district property, including 200 on the high school's campus.

All students and staff will be required to wear ID badges and staff will be trained to assist with physical and mental trauma.

RELATED Emotions high as Santa Fe students return to school

Additional mental health and emotional support counselors, aids and comfort dogs will be made available for students and Threat Assessment Teams were established to identify students of concern and provide them with help.

Social media platforms will also be monitored and parents were encouraged to volunteer at school campuses and identify any possible mental health issues in their home.

The changes come after eight students and two faculty members were shot and killed by suspected gunman, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, in May.