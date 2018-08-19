Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announces plan to bring broadband Internet to entire state

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder testifies in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Environmental Protection Agency's administration of the Safe Drinking Water Act in Flint, Michigan, on March 17, 2016. This month, Snyder announced a plan to bring broadband Internet to every residence in the state. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced last week a plan to bring broadband Internet to every residence and business throughout his state.

The state will coordinate with Connect Michigan, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Connected Nation, to implement the plan, which is expected to connect nearly 40,000 households that don't have high-speed Internet. The plan calls for bring Internet at a speed of 1 Gigabit per second to all residences and businesses by 2026.

"As technology continues to rapidly change and evolve, having access to fast, reliable internet is now a necessity for everyday life," Snyder said in a statement. "There are many regions of Michigan where internet is inaccessible or ineffective, and this plan works to make broadband internet available to Michigan residents in every corner of the state."

The cost of the effort was not unveiled in a state press release. But a 109-page report says the state will utilize grants from several federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as the White House's $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

In a news release, officials said connecting the entire state could bring forth $2.5 billion in economic opportunities.