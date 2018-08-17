State Dept. forms Iran Action Group for post-nuclear deal strategy

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the formation of a group to coordinate U.S. policy toward Iran following U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Iran Action Group will be led by Brian Hook, State Department senior policy adviser. Pompeo said on Thursday that the group is charged with "directing, reviewing and coordinating all aspects of the State Department's Iran-related activity."

The White House pulled out of the deal, which traded a removal of economic sanctions for an assurance that Iran stops its development of nuclear technology, in May.

Hook said the group's main objective is to apply economic pressure on Iran, as well as facilitate its diplomatic isolation. It will ensure that Iran does not pursue nuclear research with potential military uses, will cut off Iranian ability to finance terrorist groups and end the practice of "arbitrarily detained" American citizens.

He added that another key element of the group is building the "broadest level of international support" for the U.S. strategy. Allies, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, opposed the U.S. departure from the agreement and have said they intend to continue doing business with Iran.

The group was not formed with the intent of establishing a dialog with Tehran, Hook said, noting that any "normal relations can only begin after we see that the Iranian regime is serious about changing its behavior."

Hook led the unsuccessful attempt of the Trump administration to negotiate changes to the nuclear deal with European allies. After the U.S. withdrawal, sanctions against Iran were re-introduced, and the United States has accelerated pressure on Iran to reduce what the United States called "malign activities" in the region. Demands have included a reduction in Iranian military presence in neighboring Middle Eastern countries, among other issues. The United States has also been critical of Iran's human rights record and is encouraging other nations to reduce imports of Iranian oil.

Pompeo's prepared statement on Thursday echoed Hook's comments.

"Our hope is that one day soon we can reach a new agreement with Iran. But we must see major changes in the regime's behavior both inside and outside of its borders. The Iranian people and the world are demanding that Iran finally act like a normal nation," Pompeo said. "The Iran Action Group will drive daily progress on these objectives and I hope do much more."