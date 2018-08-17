Military plane crashes in Oklahoma; pilot safely ejects

A T-38 Talon, similar to the one pictured, crashed Friday near Enid, Okla. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. military jet trainer crashed Friday near Enid, Okla., injuring the pilot, who safely ejected, officials at Vance Air Force Base said.

The T-38 Talon crashed at 1:48 p.m. during a training mission with one instructor pilot on board.

"The pilot is conscious, was not seriously injured and is being evaluated by Air Force medical personnel," a statement from the base said.

Military officials said the aircraft was a "total loss."

RELATED Utah man crashes plane into his own home after domestic violence arrest

The Air Force launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.