Veterans' Day military parade postponed until 2019

The Defense Department announced a planned military parade for Veterans' Day will be postponed until next year. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A military parade originally scheduled for Veterans' Day this year will be postponed until 2019, the Defense Department said Thursday.

"The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I," Defense Department spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a statement. "We originally targeted November 10, 2018, for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

The parade, which had been pushed by President Donald Trump, is estimated to cost up to $92 million, according to reports Thursday of a Defense Department assessment.

The latest estimate of the parade was substantially more than a $12 million estimate released last month.