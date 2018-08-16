Severe rain headed for Northeast after killing 2 in Midwest

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- More severe rain is expected to add to already record levels in the Northeast, forecasters say, after flooding in Kansas killed a man and his adult son.

The same storm system that killed the two is forecast to hit the Northeast by Friday, where it will soak saturated states like Pennsylvania and New York -- which have already seen record rain this summer.

The system is sliding eastward from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes areas, resulting in flash flood warnings in and around Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials in southeast Kansas identified the father and son who were killed when their truck was swept off the road. They are Dennis Clark Catron Sr., 72, and Dennis Clark Catron Jr., 39.

Deputies also responded to many other calls of stranded motorists and, in some cases, firefighters and deputies were going door to door to warn residents of the high water.

Between 7 and 9 inches of rainfall pounded the Kansas area, a National Weather Service tweet said, with unofficial estimates of up to 11 inches, the sheriff's office said. They are also watching out for tornadoes.

As many as 50 high-water rescues were performed in the Kansas, ABC News Tulsa reported, while several areas were evacuated. Several neighborhoods experiences significant flooding.

Evacuations and rescues occurred throughout the region, as record rain also hit Fort Smith, Ark., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.