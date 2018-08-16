Power outage causes mass delays at Ronald Reagan Airport

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. had a brief power outage Wednesday night that caused widespread delays and some cancellations.

The outage occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. and a backup generator was powered up about an hour later.

On social media, stranded airport customers posted photos of a darkened airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson Andrew Trull said inbound and outbound flights were temporarily suspended due to the outage, Fox 5-TV reported.

The Reagan Airport staff said on Twitter that power was eventually restored at 11:13 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement flights continued to arrive at the airport during the power outage, but departing flights were held at the gate.

The total number of flights affected will be known Thursday.