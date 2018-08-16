Google employees question company's plans for Chinese search engine

The Google logo is on display outside of Google New York Business Consulting in New York City on July 18. This week, hundreds of employees said they want more transparency into the company's plans to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese government censors. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- At least 1,400 Google employees signed a letter to company leaders demanding more transparency over a project the tech giant is working on that would be accepted by the Chinese government.

The project is a search engine designed to comply with the Chinese government's censorship laws and Google employees said they need more information about the project to determine whether it raises any "urgent moral and ethical issues."

"Currently we do not have the information required to make ethically-informed decisions about our work, our projects, and our employment," the employees said in the letter.

In 2010, Google removed its search engine from the Chinese web over censorship. But in 2016, Google began developing a new search engine -- code-named Dragonfly -- to be more compliant with Chinese government demands.

"That the decision to build Dragonfly was made in secret, and progressed even with the [Artificial Intelligence] Principles in place makes clear that the Principles alone are not enough," the Google employees stated in their letter. "We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table, and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we're building."

Although Google appears to be working on a search engine designed to comply with Chinese government censors, it's not yet clear if officials would accept it.

In audio of a meeting with employees that was obtained by The New York Times, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the company was "not close to launching a search product in China."