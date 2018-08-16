Colorado baker sues state for religious persecution

Barbara Herath holds up a sign during protests outside the Supreme Court over the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5, 2017. After shop owner Jack Phillips won the case, the state filed a new discrimination complaint because he refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transformation. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Colorado baker whose refusal to bake a cake celebrating a same-sex marriage led to a Supreme Court decision in his favor is now suing the state, who he claims "has been on a crusade to crush" him.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in a U.S. District Court by Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, targets Colorado's governor, attorney general and members of the Colorado Civil Rights Division. It centers on another request, this to bake a cake celebrating a gender transition, that Phillips refused.

Attorneys for Phillips say despite the Supreme Court's decision in June, the baker is still being persecuted for his faith because the state filed a discrimination complaint after he refused to make a cake to celebrate a gender transition.

"This lawsuit is necessary to stop Colorado's continuing persecution of Phillips," the lawsuit says.

On June 4, a 7-2 ruling by the high court determined Phillips was within his rights to refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

On the same day that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips' case, a Colorado lawyer called the cake shop and requested a pink cake with a blue exterior to visually depict and celebrate a gender transition, a request refused by Phillips.

A few weeks later, the state of Colorado informed the Phillips he violated state law by refusing to create the blue and pink cake to celebrate the gender transition.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Phillips is asking the court for permanent injunctions against the state from enforcing Colorado anti-discrimination laws against him and $100,000 in punitive damages.

Phillips said anyone, no matter their sexual identity, religion or race, can purchase items for sale at the cake shop but it is standard industry practice for cake artists to decline to create custom cakes that express messages or celebrate events that they do not want to support or that violate their beliefs.

The lawsuit says Phillips has turned down requests celebrating Satan, featuring Satanic symbols, depicting sexually explicit materials and promoting marijuana use.

Another example cited in the lawsuit is about numerous bakeries that turned down a request to create a Donald Trump cake for a nine-year-old boy who wanted that cake for his birthday.

"It is now clear that Colorado will not rest until Phillips either closes Masterpiece Cakeshop or agrees to violate his religious beliefs," the lawsuit said. "The state's continuing efforts to target Phillips do not just violate the Constitution; they cross the line into bad faith. This Court should put a stop to Colorado's unconstitutional bullying."

Gov. John Hickenlooper told reporters Wednesday he expects this case to also be referred to the Supreme Court.