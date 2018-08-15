A woman looks at a Samsung phone at a shop in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday. Turkish President Erdogan said Turkey will boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple's iPhone, in response to U.S. sanctions imposed over the detention of an American pastor. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- As the feud between the U.S. administration and Turkey deepens, Turkish officials announced Wednesday they will increasing tariffs on certain American imports.

Tension has grown after weeks of the conflict over the detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and sanctions related to his arrest, a crisis that's sacked the Turkish lira.

Ankara said Wednesday it's doubling tariffs on American-made cars to 120 percent -- and 140 percent for alcohol. Tariffs also are in place for fruit, coal, makeup and rice, government officials said.

Turkey's move follows plans announced last week by the Trump administration to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of U.S. electronics.

Apart from Apple's iPhone, Erdogan did not target specific electronic devices and didn't say how the boycott would be enforced.

"Turkey is not in favor of an economic war, but we cannot remain with no reaction if there is an attack on us," Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

A statement Tuesday by Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said developments in the feud "threaten both countries' economic interests and put at risk an alliance that has proven its value over decades."

"We urge both governments to address their differences through dialogue rather than the unilateral application of tariffs, sanctions, and boycotts, which have shaken global markets in recent days," Brilliant said.