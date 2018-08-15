Shark attacks man at Cape Cod beach

On Wednesday a Massachusetts man sustained shark bite injuries while wading in the water of a Cape Cod beach. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man was bit by a shark at a Cape Cod beach on Wednesday, local officials said.

The 61-year-old victim sustained puncture wounds on his left hip and upper quad area, The Boston Globe reported. He was flown via helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment.

The incident occurred at Longnook Beach in Truro, Mass., which is located within the Cape Cod National Seashore. According to Cape Cod National Seashore officials, the man, who has not been identified by name, was wading about 30 yards off shore when the shark attacked.

Two nursing school graduates -- Kerstin Peter Leitner and Molly Tobin -- found the man lying on the shore after he was bit.

"He had a large wound in his lower left leg," Tobin told WCVB-TV.

"We grabbed all the towels that we could, put them on him to stop the bleeding," Leitner said.

Tobin said there was no cellphone service in the area and somebody had to run to a nearby house to call 911.

U.S. National Park Service rangers are investigating the incident.