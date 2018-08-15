Florida man dies after falling into vat of oil and grease

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A 61-year-old man died Wednesday after he fell into a vat of oil and grease while working on a property in Florida, police said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man and a co-worker were emptying the oil and grease from a tractor-trailer into a vat at a business in Bay Lake, Fla. The man slipped and fell into the vat and couldn't get out when he was overcome by the fumes, WKMG-TV reported.
The co-worker was unable to pull him to safety.
The man, whose name has not been released, was an employee of Harvest Power, a Massachusetts-based company that converts food waste into biofuel and compost.
"This was a tragic accident," Harvest Power said in a statement. "We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this co-worker. We are in shock and grief and figuring out what happened."