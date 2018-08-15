Republican political candidate Melissa Howard exited the race Tuesday, one day after admitting she lied about earning a college degree in Ohio. Photo courtesy Melissa Howard for Florida House

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Florida state political candidate Melissa Howard has given up her campaign, barely one day after she vowed a controversy wouldn't force her to drop out.

Howard was criticized this month for saying she had a marketing degree from Miami University in Ohio, a claim that was ultimately proven false. The school doesn't offer a degree in that field -- and administrators said she attended in the early 1990s, but did not graduate.

Although she presented a photograph of herself posing with what appeared to be a framed Miami University degree, the National Student Clearinghouse certified that Howard did not have the degree she claimed.

She later apologized, but promised she would stay in the Republican primary race for Florida's 73rd House district, which includes Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Tuesday, though, she withdrew.

"I have come to the realization that the right thing to do for my community is to withdraw from the race," she said. "I made a terrible error in judgement. I am thankful for everyone who gave me so much toward my success, and I am deeply sorry."

Howard's announcement brought relief to some Florida Republicans who feared the national attention to the scandal embarrassed the party, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

"I think she did the right thing for the community," Sarasota GOP Chairman Joe Gruters said. "I think it saved a lot of people a lot of grief and I hope that she finds whatever peace that she needs and moves forward and has a lot of success.

"But we're glad she's out of the race."

Howard was supposed to face candidate Tommy Gregory in the state's Aug. 28 GOP primary, a contest Gregory will now win by default.