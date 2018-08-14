California wildfires: 6th firefighter killed by state's largest blaze

Firefighters battle a wall of flames in the Mendocino Complex Fire, the largest fire in California history, on August 7. Authorities said a firefighter died battling the fire on Monday, which has now torched about 550 square miles of land. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The largest wildfire in California history has now turned deadly.

A firefighter died battling the Mendocino Complex Fire in central California on Monday, authorities said -- becoming the first person to die from the blaze, which has been burning for more than two weeks.

The firefighter was not initially named but officials said he was from Utah.

Six firefighters have now died in connection with a number of fires burning across California. Three firefighters died by the Carr Fire, the state's deadliest fire that also killed five others. The other two died fighting a fire near Yosemite National Park.

The Mendocino Complex Fire, comprised of two individual fires in the same area, started July 27 and has burned about 350,000 acres in Colusa, Lake and Mendocino counties. At nearly 550 square miles, the fire has covered an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

Nearly 150 homes and many other structures were destroyed.