Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign the military authorization funding bill Monday afternoon at Fort Drum, N.Y.

The signing was set to take place at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 bears the name of the senator from Arizona with whom Trump has often butted heads.

McCain became a prisoner of war in 1967 after his plane was shot down over Hanoi. The North Vietnamese released him in 1973.

McCain is under treatment for brain cancer amid a nearly four-decade career in Congress.