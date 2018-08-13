Utah man crashes plane into his own home after domestic violence arrest

Duane Youd bailed himself out Sunday after getting arrested for beating his wife. He then flew a plane into his home. Photo courtesy of Payson Police Department

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Utah man is dead after flew a plane into his own home while his wife and son were there after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident, police said Monday.

Duane Youd, 47, was the only person who died in the attack. His wife and son did not sustain any physical injuries.

Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval told reporters Youd was an "experienced pilot" who got into a Cessna 525 citation jet for the construction company he worked for and crashed it into the garage of his home in Payson, Utah, located about 60 miles outside of Salt Lake City.

"It's a lucky thing for us, if anything in this whole situation, is we have the destruction of property and one male deceased, but it could have been so much worse," Sandoval told reporters.

The incident began Sunday when witnesses saw Youd beating his wife and then dragging her into a pickup truck before driving away. The wife escaped the cabin of the truck and got into its bed as Youd drove erratically before police pulled him over and arrested him for domestic violence.

Youd later bailed himself out and returned home Sunday night with a police escort to get some belongings without incident.

It's not clear what Youd's actions were between then and when he flew a plane into his house.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Youd's 17-year-old son from a previous marriage, Parker Youd, who was not home at the time of the attack, said his father gave no indication of doing what he did.

"He told me only that it was going to be rough for a little bit, but that was it," Parker Youd said.