As sales of denim jeans decline, VF Corp. announced a spinoff on Monday of its Lee, Wrangler, Rustler and Rock & Republic brands into a company separate from VF's other outerwear and leisurewear brands. File Photo by Fahkamram/Shutterstock

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Lee and Wrangler jeans brands will be spun off to form a separate company, owner VF Corp. announced Monday.

The North Carolina-based apparel company said it intends to focus on faster-growing outerwear and activewear brands, including its North Face, Dickies, Timberland, Jansport and Vans brands. It will be separated into two publicly traded companies, VF Corp. and a yet unnamed company involved in it denim brands outlet stores. A spinoff of the denim-related business, tax-free to shareholders, is planned for the first half of 2019.

The spinoff involves Lee, Wrangler, Rustler and Rock & Republic brands. They and VFs outlet stores generate about $2.5 billion in annual revenue, the company said. The brands of the core company have about $11 billion in revenue.

Sales of jeans have slowed in recent years as yoga pants and other styles have become popular. VF's denim business generated $2.66 billion in sales and $422 million in profit in 2017 as sales fell there percent from 2016 and profit fell 14 percent.

VF also announced it will move its corporate headquarters to the Denver area. The new, denim-oriented company will remain in Greensboro, N.C.