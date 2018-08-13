HUD seeks to change Obama-era fair housing rule

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said the Obama-era fair housing rule suffocates investment. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday proposed changes to the Obama-era fair housing rule, aiming to reduce regulations for local governments and develop more lower-income housing options.

The department said it's seeking to shift away from the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule's efforts to increase lower-income housing in wealthier neighborhoods.

The rule, which was put into effect under President Barack Obama in 2015, falls under the Fair Housing Act and requires local governments to ensure there is no housing discrimination practices within their jurisdictions.

"HUD's 2015 rule often dictated unworkable requirements and actually impeded the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

"It's ironic that the current AFFH rule, which was designed to expand affordable housing choices, is actually suffocating investment in some of our most distressed neighborhoods that need our investment the most," he added. "We do not have to abandon communities in need. Instead we believe we can craft a new, fairer rule that creates choices for quality housing across all communities."

HUD is seeking public comment on the proposed changes to the rule, which it says include giving greater control to local governments, increasing housing choice and focusing on "positive results" rather than analysis.