EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A German drug-manufacturing company lost an appeal Monday to halt Nebraska's execution of inmate Carey Dean Moore on the grounds that the state illegally obtained its lethal injection drugs.

Fresenius Kabi sued the state on Tuesday in an attempt to stop Moore's execution. A federal judge on Friday refused to block the execution, after the state testified that it had legally purchased the drugs from a pharmacy. The drug manufacturer company appealed the ruling immediately.

The company said it will not appeal again, meaning Moore's execution is scheduled as planned on Tuesday.

Moore was sentenced to death for the 1979 murders of two cab drivers. He has stopped fighting the state's attempts to execute him.

