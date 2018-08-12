Single ticket wins $245.6M Powerball jackpot

The $245.6 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night. was won Saturday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One ticket sold on Staten Island in New York won the $245.6 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night.

The ticket matched all five white balls -- 5, 43, 56, 62, 68 --and the red Powerball 24, lottery officials announced Sunday.

The ticket was sold at the Stop and Shop using Quick Pick, according to the New York State Lottery website.

It was the sixth time the Powerball jackpot has been won this year with the highest $559.7 million on Jan. 6.

The lottery prize is about about $147 million in a lump sum rather than an annuity over 30 years.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $40 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.