New York renames street after slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel

The family of slain Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School geometry teacher Scott Beigel pose with New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as she dedicates a street in his name. Photo courtesy Kathy Hochul/Twitter

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Family members and government officials gathered in New York to dedicate a street to one of the faculty members killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul dedicated a street in Scott Beigel's home town of Dix Hills as "Scott J. Beigel Way" in honor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher, who was killed along with 16 others in an attack at the school by gunman Nikolas Cruz.

"It's been 177 days since the school shooting in Parkland and the pain is felt from Florida to New York," Hochul wrote on Twitter.

Beigel, 35, was a geography teacher at the school, whom a student said tried to help teenagers to safety in his classroom during the shooting.

"I hate to brag but it's a tribute to my son who was quite a young man," his mother Linda Beigel Shulman told CBS New York. "He lived life and treated people the way he wanted to be treated, and that was really my son in a nutshell."

Stoneman Douglas student and founder of the March For Our Lives movement Cameron Kasky also attended the ceremony.

Hochul called for gun reform and promoted Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed Red Flag Gun Protection Bill, which would prevent individuals who have been determined by a court to pose a harm to themselves or others from possessing any type of firearm.

"It's time for common sense #GunReform -- let's pass the Red Flag Bill in honor of Scott," she wrote on Twitter.

