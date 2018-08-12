Trending Stories

Las Vegas hit by dust storm, monsoon
Counter-protesters outnumber 'Unite the Right 2' rally in D.C.
Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85
Single ticket wins $245.6M Powerball jackpot
Thousands protest Israel's nation-state law at Arab-led rally

Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Mexican restaurant faces social media backlash for serving Jeff Sessions
'Greatest Showman,' 'Riverdale' win big at Teen Choice Awards
PGA Championship: Koepka holds off Tiger, Scott for win
Baltimore police officer suspended after video of beating goes viral
New York renames street after slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel
 
