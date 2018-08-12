Trending Stories

McDonald's salads have now sickened more than 400
Jury awards $289 million to man in Monsanto case
Trump condemns 'all types of racism' on anniversary in Va.
California Holy Fire rages on, burns more than 21,000 acres
Judge rejects plea deals in Oakland Ghost Ship fire case

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Anti-racist groups to protest 'Unite the Right 2' rally on Charlottesville anniversary
Hawaii Gov. David Ige wins Democratic primary
At least 39 killed in explosion at Syrian weapons depot
Idris Elba teases fans amid James Bond casting rumors
California's largest wildfire destroys dozens of residences
 
Back to Article
/