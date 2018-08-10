Trending Stories

Record 63,880 people murdered in Brazil in 2017
Hurricane Hector may lash Johnston Island
Judge orders return of deported migrants, threatens to hold AG in contempt
Oxford University initiative lets homeless people get donations via smartphone app
Average individual student loan debt up $313 in 2017

Photo Gallery

 
Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Latest News

2 Palestinians dead in Gaza amid conflicting reports of cease-fire
Scientists develop way to supercool liquids without freezing them
Stem cell may explain why dogs have such a good sense of smell
Tennessee carries out first execution in nearly a decade
Montana man finds mountain lion under his SUV
 
Back to Article
/