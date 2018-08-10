Trending Stories

Record 63,880 people murdered in Brazil in 2017
Hurricane Hector may lash Johnston Island
Oxford University initiative lets homeless people get donations via smartphone app
Trump OKs stiffer tariffs on Turkish metals as lira plummets
North Korea slams U.S. calls for 'preemptive denuclearization'

Photo Gallery

 
Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell attend 'Like Father' premiere

Latest News

Florida Supreme Court delays execution
PGA Championship: Woodland sets record, storm suspends second round
Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign two CBs after Vernon Hargreaves III injury
Judge rules Nebraska execution will go forward
Manchester United beats Leicester City behind Pogba, Shaw
 
Back to Article
/