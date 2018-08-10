Florida Supreme Court delays execution

Jose Antonio Jimenez was scheduled to be executed Tuesday for the murder of Phyllis Minas. File Photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of a man who killed a 63-year-old woman 26 years ago.

The state had planned to put to death Jose Antonio Jimenez, 54, on Tuesday for the murder of Phyllis Minas. He was convicted in 1994 for the 1992 murder in North Miami.

The state's highest court plans to consider the constitutionality of Florida's method of execution -- lethal injection -- and how evidence was collected in the case.

Florida has carried out one execution in 2018, that of 47-year-old Eric Branch for the rape and murder of a college student in 1993.

