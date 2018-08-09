Chicago police crackdown on street parties after bloody weekend

Chicago police said they will ask people to leave the gatherings and will be ticketing people for minor offenses, such as drinking outside and smoking marijuana. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department via Twitter

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago police announced on Thursday a plan to crackdown on "large, unsanctioned street parties" after a bloody weekend that saw several people shot at the common, summertime gatherings.

Police figures counted 66 shooting victims, including 12 fatalities over the past weekend and 20 percent of the shootings occurred at street parties, The Chicago Tribune reported.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that any large gathering is safe and being conducted legally," Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters. "This is to ensure the safety of the surrounding community."

Johnson said the parties quickly get big and raucous, in part, because of social media.

"Years ago, a large gathering really had to be advertised for it to become a large gathering," Johnson said, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. "Now we're having people livestream from a particular location -- 'We're going to be having a party' -- and 10 people will turn into 200 just like that."

To prevent large gatherings and potential gun violence, Johnson said his department will deploy more police officers in 30 areas known for heavy gang activity within five areas of Chicago where the shootings took place.

If large gatherings take place, police will ask people to leave and Johnson said they will be making arrests or issuing tickets for minor, illegal activity such as drinking outside, smoking marijuana and playing music too loud.