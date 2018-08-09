Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California appeals court has rejected a request for a new trial for Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer convicted for sexual assault and attempted rape.

Judges of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose, Calif., ruled Wednesday Turner received a fair trial in 2016.

Turner attorney Eric Multhaup filed the appeal last month, arguing the trial jury had to engage in "speculation" to conclude Turner committed the crime. He also argued Turner was fully clothed during the 2015 encounter -- and engaged in "outercourse," with no intent to commit rape.

Turner was charged with assault with intent to commit rape, sexual penetration of an intoxicated person and sexual penetration of an unconscious person.

The jury found Turner guilty of sexual assault and sentenced him to a jail term of six months, of which he served only three before he was released for good behavior.

As a result of the conviction, Turner must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The judge who sentenced Turner to what critics assailed as a woefully brief punishment was recalled from office in June, amid outrage over the six-month jail term.