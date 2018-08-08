SeaWorld announces 125 layoffs

A SeaWorld Entertainment penguin walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it is laying off 125 positions, some already vacant. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Days after releasing an upbeat earnings report that included a rare jump in attendance, Orlando, Fla.-based SeaWorld announced it plans to eliminate 125 positions.

SeaWorld Entertainment said Tuesday the positions -- some of which are vacant -- will be cut across the company. Spokesman Travis Claytor described the layoffs as being part of a "restructuring program to better position it for continued growth and financial success."

"For those employees who will be impacted by this restructure, we are offering severance benefits and transition assistance," he added. "We remain committed to providing our guests with inspiring experiences that matter and to continuing the world-class care for all our animals, including animal rescue, rehabilitation and ocean conservation efforts."

Despite the layoffs, SeaWorld offered a rare positive outlook for one of the first times since 2013, when CNN aired its critical documentary Blackfish. The company reported a 4.8 percent jump in attendance to 6.4 million people in the second quarter, with a total revenue increase of $18.2 million, or 4.9 percent.

Net income for the quarter ending June 30 was $22.7 million, up from a net loss of $175.9 million during the same quarter in 2017.

SeaWorld Entertainment's stock rose more than 16 percent to 24.68 per share by closing Monday, reaching a high of 26.12 on Tuesday afternoon. Shares fell about 1 percent Wednesday to 25.30.

The company has come under fire in recent years after CNN's Blackfish offered a critical look at the amusement park's treatment and breeding of its famed killer whales, or orcas. CEO Joel Manby stepped down in February after SeaWorld lost more than $200 million in fiscal year 2017.

In March 2016, the company announced it stopped breeding orcas and that those under its care would be the last generation of the animal kept in its water parks.

