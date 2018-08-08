Record number of women nominated for U.S. midterm races

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After Tuesday's primaries, at least 183 women -- the most in U.S. history -- were nominated to run for House of Representatives seats.

There are also 11 female nominees for governor's races, the Center for American Woman and Politics said.

The results broke records set in 1994, when 167 women ran for House seats and 10 ran for governorships.

In Michigan, nine women were chosen by Democratic Party voters on Tuesday in primary contests with the highest voter turnout since 1978.

One, Rashida Tlaib, will be the first Muslim and the first Palestinian-American woman in the House, running unopposed in the November election.

Gretchen Whitmer was also nominated to run for governor, and incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow won her primary. In Michigan, 16 women are vying for nine seats in the House.

Whitmer and Stabenow are Democrats, as are most female candidates across the country -- a distinction that could turn into an advantage for the Democratic Party in November, Axios reported.

In two all-female contests in Washington state, Democrat Lisa Brown will face Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers for a House seat, while Republican Susan Hutchison will oppose incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell.

The results were celebrated as a continuing success story for women in U.S. politics.

"This has been an election season of records for women candidates, and tonight continues that story." Debbie Walsh, CAWP director, said Tuesday.