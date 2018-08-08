N.Y. Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from New York, was arrested Wednesday on insider trading charges, federal prosecutors announced.

Collins, 68, is set to appear in Manhattan federal court Wednesday afternoon. The case involved Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company. for which Collins served as a board member.

Also charged with insider trading in the case is Collins' son, Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins' fiancée, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

In October, a congressional ethics investigation determined there was "a substantial reason to believe" Rep. Collins violated federal law when he promoted stock in Innate Immunotherapeutics using insider information. The probe made a similar finding about a 2013 meeting Collins attended at the National Institutes of Health, where he asked staff to meet with the Australian company about clinical trial designs.

The Office of Congressional Ethics recommended the House ethics committee dismiss a third charge against Collins regarding a discount he received on a private sale of Innate stock because he was a member of Congress.

Collins, one of President Donald Trump's strongest congressional allies, remains under investigation by the committee, which has the power to sanction lawmakers.

According to the indictment, after Collins learned a trial regarding a drug to treat multiple sclerosis failed, he contacted his son, who traded on the information. Prosecutors say Cameron Collins then passed the information along to Zarsky, who made a trade.

The trades allowed Collins, his son, and Zarsky to avoid $768,000 in losses, according to the indictment.

Collins, who resigned in April from the Innate board, has denied wrongdoing.

"Throughout my tenure in Congress I have followed all rules and ethical guidelines when it comes to my personal investments," Collins said in an statement when he resigned. "I was elected to Congress based upon my success in the private sector, and my willingness to use that experience every day to facilitate an environment that creates economic opportunity and jobs."

Collins' attorneys said they plan to "mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name."