Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Missouri voters have struck down a right-to-work law that the state legislature passed last year after strong opposition from labor unions.

Voters said no to the proposal Tuesday in a referendum for the law, which would have prohibited unions from forcing workers to join or pay a "fair share" of fees.

The defeat comes on the heels of President Donald Trump coming under fire from labor alliances over executive orders this year they say restrict union rights.

The orders, signed in late May, make it easier to fire workers by cutting back on what the White House called "taxpayer-funded union time" to prepare and pursue grievances. They also limit the time federal employees can spend on union-related work to 25 percent.

The Missouri AFL-CIO celebrated the win Tuesday, comparing the "no" vote on Proposition A to a similar victory against a right-to-work law in 1978.

"The defeat of this poisonous anti-worker legislation is a victory for all workers across the country," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement. "The message sent by every single person who worked to defeat Prop. A is clear: When we see an opportunity to use our political voice to give workers a more level playing field, we will seize it with overwhelming passion and determination."