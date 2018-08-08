Judge orders no bond for 4th suspect in rapper's death

Authorities on Tuesday arrested Trayvonne Newsome, the fourth suspect in the slaying of rapper XXXTentacion. A judge on Wednesday ordered him held without bond. Photo courtesy Broward Sheriff's Office.

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A judge ordered Wednesday a fourth suspect arrested in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion this summer be held in jail without bond.

The suspect, Trayvon Newsome, surrendered to authorities at his attorney's Fort Lauderdale, Fla., office Tuesday and was taken into custody, Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.

Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery, records show. Judge Kim Therese Mollica ordered Wednesday that he remain locked up.

Newsome is one of four men indicted last month in the shooting death last month of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy.

The three other men indicted on the same charges are Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; and Robert Allen, 22. All three were arrested weeks ago.

Investigators said Newsome and Boatwright were the gunmen who confronted the rapper after he finished shopping in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18.

XXXTentacion, who grew up in nearby Lauderhill and lived in Parkland, released his second album, ?, on March 16, with single "Sad!" peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Before he was shot, the artist had signed a new record deal worth about $10 million, the Sun-Sentinel reported.