Forecasters expect the center of Hurricane Hector to pass about 165 miles south of Hawaii. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 7 (UPI) - Hawaii's Big Island will begin feeling gusty winds and rain Tuesday as Hurricane Hector approaches.

Hector, still a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to pass approximately 165 miles south of the Big Island on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a public alert.

However, only a small deviation to the north of the forecast track could bring tropical storm force winds to the Big Island late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Potential impacts could include hazardous winds, flooding rain and other coastal hazards, forecasters said.

RELATED Houston plant leaders indicted for Harvey chemical release

Since Hector is smaller in size and is not expected to make a direct hit on land, not much damage or significant impact is expected.

Still, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch Monday for parts of the Big Island, including Hawaii County, where Kilauea Volcano has destroyed more than 700 structures in three months.

The center of Hector was about 750 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, the NWS alert said Tuesday. The storm was moving west at 16 mph and had stormy intensity of 135 mph.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has advised residents to prepare an emergency kit that includes at least a 14-day supply of food, water and other necessities.