Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A California judge has sentenced an ex-U.S. Marine to 15 years in federal prison for plotting a terror attack on the San Francisco waterfront that was foiled by federal agents.

Everitt Aaron Jameson was sentenced Monday for attempting to provide support and resources to the Islamic State terror group. He pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

Jameson, 27, plotted a Christmastime attack at San Francisco's Pier 39, but was thwarted by FBI agents and arrested Dec. 20. His sentence also includes a life term of supervised release.

Jameson told an undercover agent days before his arrest that San Francisco needed to face a terrorist strike similar to the 2017 truck attack in New York City or the 2015 attack that killed 14 in San Bernardino, Calif.

Jameson told the agent he'd like to use explosives to chase people into a tight space, where they could be more easily injured, and suggested San Francisco's Pier 39 because it's popular with visitors, particularly around Christmas.

Discharged from the military for lying about his medical history, Jameson had earned a sharpshooter rifle designation while in the Marine Corps.

"There is no place in the United States for terrorists and terrorist sympathizers who threaten innocent people," Assistant Attorney General Demers said.

"This is unacceptable, and I am grateful for the hardworking agents and prosecutors who are responsible for this successful result."

Jameson was working as a tow truck driver when his Facebook posts caught the attention of authorities. When he met with undercover agents posing as recruiters for the Islamic State, he said he was wholeheartedly committed to "the cause," had military warfare training and could provide money to the terrorist organization.