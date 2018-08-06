Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Monday members of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs have accepted an invitation to visit Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Less than a month after President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian premier Vladimir Putin, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Monday Russian legislators have agreed to visit Washington, D.C.

Paul said he met with Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Russia Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Moscow's counterpart of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Kentucky Republican said it was agreed that a delegation of council members would visit the U.S. capital.

Paul said he and Kosachev agreed "engagement is vital to our national security and peace around the world, adding that "We agreed on the importance of continued dialogue."

A date or itinerary for the visit was not announced.

Trump was criticized after the summit with Putin for supporting the Russian leader's denial Moscow was involved in meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump later walked back the remark and said he trusted the U.S. intelligence community's assessment Moscow did interfere.