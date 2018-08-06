Kilauea Volcano eruptions subside

Geologists said that because of decreasing activity at Fissure 8, a dark crust has formed over lava in the vent. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- After three months of eruptions that destroyed more than 700 structures on Hawaii's Big Island, geologists said they've observed decreasing activity at Kilauea Volcano.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said there was a "significant reduction" in lava from the only active fissure on Kilauea -- Fissure 8.

"There were a few sluggish seeps and ooze-outs near Halekamahina and Kapoho Crater," the HVO said, adding that lava was oozing into the ocean.

"The significance of this change is not yet clear and hazardous conditions remain in the area," the agency added.

HVO said there also was a reduction in earthquakes at the volcano's summit.

Hawai'i County Civil Defense warned people to avoid the flow field because lava eruption could resume at any time.

Meanwhile, though Hurricane Hector was no longer expected to make direct landfall on the island -- also identified as Hawai'i Island -- a slight deviation in the storm's path could increase potential impacts to the state.