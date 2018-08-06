Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Investigators say a body found in Lee County, Iowa, is not that of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who's been missing for two weeks.

Authorities said Sunday they have ruled out the possibility that the body of a white woman in her 20s belongs to the student.

The remains were discovered near West Point, Iowa, about an hour's drive from Brooklyn, Iowa, where Tibbetts was last seen July 18. Tibbetts, 20, disappeared after she went for a nightly run.

Tibbetts' mother, Laura Calderwood, said her computer, wallet and driver's license were found at the home of Dalton Jack, Tibbets' boyfriend. Her cellphone, Fitbit wristwatch and earbuds have not been recovered. Jack has been cleared by police as a suspect.

Farmer Wayne Cheney was questioned by FBI agents, who asked to search his property.

The reward to find Tibbetts increased to $260,000 over the weekend.

"We believe Mollie is still alive and if someone has abducted her we are pleading with you to please release her," Calderwood said last week. "It is our greatest hope that if someone has her that they would just release her and claim that money that we have raised for her freedom."

