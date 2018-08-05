Hurricane Hector tracks toward Hawaii

The current forecast track shows Hurricane Hector could make direct landfall on the southern tip of Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center on Sunday warned residents of Hawaii that Hurricane Hector, a Category 3 storm, could make landfall on the islands this week.

The center of the storm was located about 1,360 miles east of South Point, Hawaii, as of the NHC's 2 a.m. PDT update.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and was moving west at 12 mph.

On the forecast track, Hector could make its closest pass to Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday. Though it's not certain to make landfall, the NHC's cone of uncertainty shows the eye of the storm could hit the island's southernmost point.

RELATED Houston plant leaders indicted for Harvey chemical release

"While the official forecast track continues to lie south of the Hawaiian Islands, it is too soon to determine what kind of impacts might occur in the state, since track errors can be large at long time ranges," the NHC said. "This remains a good time for everyone in the Hawaiian Islands to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place."

Hawaii's Big Island already is dealing with another natural disaster -- the eruption of Kilauea Volcano in the southeast. Lava from the volcano has destroyed more than 700 structures, including residences, since eruptions began in May.