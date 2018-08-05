Hurricane Hector strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Sunday after weakening slightly overnight. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Hector strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it moved toward Hawaii, the National Hurrican Center said on Sunday.

The center of the storm was located about 1,210 miles south-southeast of South Point, Hawaii, as of the NHC's 2 p.m. PDT update.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. The storm weakened slightly overnight, before returning to Category 4 strength.

Little change in strength is expected for Sunday night and Monday, but some slight weakening is forecast Monday night through Wednesday, the NHC said.

On the forecast track, Hector will cross into the central Pacific basin Sunday night.

There was no change in the track forecast reasoning in the 2 p.m. update and Hector is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward during the next day or so to the south of a deep-layer subtropical ridge.

The ridge is expected to strengthen to the north of the Hawaiian Islands by mid-week which is expected to turn the hurricane westward

"While the official forecast track continues to lie south of the Hawaiian Islands, only a slight deviation to the north of the forecast track would significantly increase potential impacts on the Hawaiian Islands," the NHC said. "It is a good time for everyone in the Hawaiian Islands to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place."

Hawaii's Big Island already is dealing with another natural disaster -- the eruption of Kilauea Volcano in the southeast. Lava from the volcano has destroyed more than 700 structures, including residences, since eruptions began in May.